Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan: ‘We were like a family’

Actor Ananya Panday, who is three films old in Bollywood, opened up about working with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan. Ananya mentioned that it was a blessing to have ‘stronger’ performances opposite her. She also added that the whole team was working in synergy and that no one made her feel like she was new to the industry in any way.

Ananya told Bombay Times that in the past few years she has learnt that acting is a lot of ‘reacting’. The actor also said that Shakun was a ‘dream director’ and she had enjoyed his previous films. Ananya mentioned that she was drawn to the complexity of the characters in Gehraiyaan, which deals with the woes of modern relationships. She said that everything felt natural and honest, and she could see herself in the role.

The official synopsis of Gehraiyaan reads, “Directed by the very talented Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.” While Deepika plays the role of Alisha, Siddhant and Ananya essay Zain and Tia, respectively. The movie also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur.

Apart from Gehraiyaan, Ananya has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan in the pipeline.