Ananya Panday crashes Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan live, promotes Gehraiyaan. Watch video

As actor Varun Dhawan clocked 40 million followers on Instagram, he conducted a candid live session on the photo sharing app along with his Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan. Varun signed in from Goa, and was seen sipping tender coconut water on his live session that was joined by more than 25,000 users.

Sara, meanwhile, logged in from Mumbai. They spoke about their love for the state and its beaches. Varun also lauded Sara’s performance in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. He said, “Sara is so good in Atrangi Re, she always excels in movies where you go opposite to the grain of the person you are.” He also cheekily told Sara, “Never play yourself on screen,” with reference to the funny poetry Sara recites on Instagram.

In the middle of their chat, Ananya Panday started sending him messages in the chat’s comment section, and plugged her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. She wrote, “Varun and Sara’s audience, Gehraiyaan is releasing 11th feb Amazon prime watch it pls.” Varun teased her for plugging her film. “Ananya stop trying to plug in your film. Stop. Don’t do that. Don’t get so deep. Which means ‘gehraiyaan in Hindi’,” he said during the live.

Varun also praised the film later, “But guys Gehraiyaan is out soon. Very soon on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by a very good friend of mine, Shakun Batra. Who looks very wise and very young at the same time.”

The Shakun Batra directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

On the work front, Varun has Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, and Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo.