Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Ananya Panday extends hand to help paparazzo who stumbles while clicking her pic: ‘Theek ho na?’

Ananya Panday celebrated her 24th birthday on October 30. Post the celebrations, the actor offered to help a paparazzi who fell down while clicking her pictures.

ananya pandayAnanya Panday celebrated her birthday on October 30. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandaywas appreciated by her fans after a video of her attempting to help a paparazzo went viral online. Ananya, who turned 24 on October 30, hosted a dinner party where guests included Aryan Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda, and others. After dinner, Ananya and Navya were making their way to their car when a paparazzo stumbled and fell in an attempt to click their pictures. 

Ananya is heard saying, “Sambhal ke, sambhal ke.” She then asked him, “theek ho na (Are you fine)?” Fans praised her attitude and the fact that she extended her hand to help him stand up. One of the fans wrote, “Ananya is really a kind hearted girl,” while another fan said, “I like her attitude.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, the rising pap culture in India has received different reactions from the celebs. At a recent event, Jaya Bachchan reportedly wished for a photographer to trip and fall while taking her picture. Jaya, who was attending the Lakme Fashion Wweek with Navya, did not like the presence of paps at the event. One of the pap stumbled while clicking her picture and Jaya said, “Serves you right. I hope you double up and fall!” 

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film Liger opposite Vijay Devarakonda. The actor has interesting projects in the pipeline. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kaha with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. 

