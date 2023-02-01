scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Ananya Panday to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’ cyber thriller: ‘Dreams really do come true’

In her post, Ananya Panday also mentioned that she and her mother Bhavana Panday had enjoyed Motwane's Udaan, and that it was their favourite film.

Ananya PandayAnanya Panday shared a photo with Vikramaditya Motwane on Instagram

Ananya Panday will star in a cyber thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with the filmmaker, expressing her excitement and gratitude. In her post, the actor also mentioned that she and her mother Bhavana Panday had enjoyed Motwane’s Udaan, and that it was their favourite film.

Panday captioned the photo, “Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!!! ‘Udaan’ has been my mum and my favourite film to watch together – so this moment feels surreal Super duper excited to be collaborating with the amazing @nikhildwivedi25 on this one Let’s gooooo team!!!!! ”

 

Talking about the Nikhil Dwivedi production, Motwane said in a statement, “The film is a ‘screenlifer’, and will be completely told via the screens we consume – computers, phones and televisions. It’s something that neither me nor Ananya has ever attempted before and I’m super excited to collaborate with her on this journey.” The movie recently went on floors. Vikramaditya Motwane has won much acclaim for his films Udaan, Lootera, Trapped and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Besides the cyber thriller, Ananya Panday has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 20:13 IST
