Ananya Panday replies to dad Chunky Panday’s ardent fan: ‘Showing this to him right away’

Ananya Panday was left overwhelmed as she came across a fan sharing dad Chunky Panday’s old autographed pictures, and a note the actor had written back in the day. The Student of the Year 2 actor replied to the fan and promised to bring it to her father’s notice.

“@ananyapandayy check this out :) @ChunkyThePanday I was such a huge fan of yours :) #WednesdayMotivation #BollywoodFlashback,” wrote a fan. Ananya shared the same on her fan and wrote, “This is lovely @aditi_bose. Showing this to dad right away, incase he has missed it.”

The note written by Chunky reads, “Dear Aditi Ray, Thanks for the letter appreciating my acting. My forthcoming films are Zakham, Zahreelay, Tadap, Ghar-ka-Chirag, Insaniyat and more.” Snap enclosed. With luv.”

This is lovely @aditi_bose. Showing this to dad right away, incase he has missed it. 🤗 https://t.co/IaxUH3AFcm — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) March 11, 2021

Chunky Panday’s film Insaniyat completed 27 years release on March 11. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Raveena Tandon, Jaya Prada, Vinod Mehra, Nutan, Anupam Kher, Prem Chopra, Alok Nath and Aftab Shivdasani.

Chunky Pandey has appeared in over 80 films in a career spanning over three decades. His most successful period in Hindi cinema was between 1987 to 1994. The actor failed to get lead roles as an actor in Hindi films after this, and started doing films in Bangladesh. He made a comeback as a supporting actor in the year 2003.

Pandey’s role of Aakhiri Pasta in the 2010 release Housefull is a case in point. He was seen in all the sequels of the film, Housefull 2 in 2012, Housefull 3 in 2016 and in Housefull 4 in 2019.

Chunky Panday made his digital debut in ZEE5’s crime thriller Abhay 2, and well transformed himself from a funny man to a psychotic killer. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, the actor shared, “I have always been a fan of villains. Since childhood, I have rooted for villains, whether it was Shatrughan Sinha in Rampur Ka Lakshman, Gabbar Singh (Sholay) or Mogambo (Mr India). Like people used to say, ‘I want to be a hero after growing up,’ I used to say, ‘I want to be a villain.’ I have that ‘shaitaani’ mind. Surprisingly, the character of a villain comes easily to me.”

Chunky Panday also portrays darker characters in films like Begum Jaan (2017), Saaho (2019) and Prasthanam (2019).