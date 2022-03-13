Ananya Panday’s busy day: From book store hopping with Navya Naveli Nanda to ‘Sunday binge’ with Shilpa Shetty

Ananya Panday seems to have had a busy Sunday. While Ananya first caught up with Shilpa Shetty Kundra at Binge Mumbai restaurant for the ‘Sunday binge’, the Gehraiyaan star later went book store hopping with her good friend Navya Naveli Nanda.

Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story to share the photo of herself and Navya Naveli Nanda. Tagging Navya, the actor wrote, “Book store hopping with this 🐛.”

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video that featured herself, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday. Shilpa captioned the video, “Now, that’s a REAL BINGE @ananyapanday & I Binged at the real Binge and it tastes better when it’s paid for. Thank you for the wonderful treat, @chunkypanday. Binge at Binge!♥ @bingemumbai. #SundayBinge #sundayvibes #friends #sugarhigh #friendslikefamily #foodies #happyvibes #happiness.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.