scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Must Read

Ananya Panday’s busy day: From book store hopping with Navya Naveli Nanda to ‘Sunday binge’ with Shilpa Shetty

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video movie Gehraiyaan, spent her Sunday with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shilpa Shetty.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
March 13, 2022 9:27:46 pm
ananya, navya, shilpaAnanya Panday had a busy Sunday. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday seems to have had a busy Sunday. While Ananya first caught up with Shilpa Shetty Kundra at Binge Mumbai restaurant for the ‘Sunday binge’, the Gehraiyaan star later went book store hopping with her good friend Navya Naveli Nanda.

Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan.

Also read |Suhana Khan indulges little girl in selfie during night-out with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor: ‘So sweet,’ say fans

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story to share the photo of herself and Navya Naveli Nanda. Tagging Navya, the actor wrote, “Book store hopping with this 🐛.”

ananya, navya (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video that featured herself, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday. Shilpa captioned the video, “Now, that’s a REAL BINGE @ananyapanday & I Binged at the real Binge and it tastes better when it’s paid for. Thank you for the wonderful treat, @chunkypanday. Binge at Binge!♥ @bingemumbai. #SundayBinge #sundayvibes #friends #sugarhigh #friendslikefamily #foodies #happyvibes #happiness.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement