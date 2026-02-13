Ananya Panday asked BFF Shanaya Kapoor to ‘come back’ after ex-boyfriend cheated on her with 5 women during vacation

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is currently busy promoting her latest film Tu Ya Main, with Adarsh Gaurav. The actor, who has always been mum about her personal life, recently opened up about a shocking incident from her past relationship in an interview. Shanaya revealed that she caught her ex-boyfriend cheating on her with five other women during their vacation abroad. Her best friend, actor Ananya Panday, advised her to come back immediately.

During a podcast Relationshit Advice, she talked about her “scary” emotional cheating experience and how she handled the situation. “Mine was heartbreaking, I was traumatised. I was thinking, ‘This is it. It’s too good to be true. What a life, wow. This is the best relationship,’” she expressed, highlighting how she felt it was the most perfect romantic relationship of her life.

However, when Shanaya and her former boyfriend were holidaying at a foreign location, she uncovered the real truth. As they were getting ready to head out for dinner, he asked Shanaya to book a cab using his phone. While booking the ride, she noticed a message notification from his ex-girlfriend. While it seemed like a normal text initially, she opened the chat and found inappropriate exchanges.

Later on, the actor revealed that as she continued checking, she discovered similar conversations with four other girls. “The second girl popped up, the third girl, the fourth, the fifth. There were five girls he was messaging,” she shared, emphasising that he was talking to them as if he was single.

While still in shock, Shanaya instantly took screenshots of those chats and sent them to her friends on Snapchat. One of her group BFFs was also Ananya Panday. She said that Ananya advised her to leave the place quickly and come back, as they were nearby, travelling during Christmas time. But, being in a country abroad, Shanaya felt stuck and helpless.

“My friend, Ananya (Panday) was like, ‘Catch a train and just come here.’ We were pretty close by… I was like, ‘I can’t just catch a fucking train, what do I do?’ This whole dinner, I’m pretending like everything’s okay,” she said.

For the next three days of their vacation, the 26-year-old pretended that everything was fine. But, her former boyfriend figured out that something was wrong and tried to make it upto her by buying her an expensive pair of earrings. Shanaya shouted and confronted him calling the gift “guilty earrings.” Even after breaking up with him, she revealed still owning and wearing those earrings because she “earned” them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It is clashing at the theatres with Vishal Bharadwaj’s O Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films hit the theatres on February 13.