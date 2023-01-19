Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar attend the grand ceremony

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani got engaged to his fiancée Radhika Merchant on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by many celebrities including filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Celebrity designer Sandeep Khosla was also spotted at the ceremony.

Several photos from the engagement ceremony surfaced on social media. For her engagement ceremony, Radhika wore a beige-colour lehenga and Anant was seen in a blue kurta-pyjama that he paired with a sequined jacket. The couple obliged photographers and also struck a pose with the Ambani family.

The Ambanis pose for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Ambanis pose for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Designer Sandeep Khosla was spotted at Anant Ambani’s engagement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Designer Sandeep Khosla was spotted at Anant Ambani’s engagement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Ambani at his nephew’s engagement ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Ambani at his nephew’s engagement ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra at Anan-Radhika’s engagement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra at Anan-Radhika’s engagement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar at Anant Ambani’s engagement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani first visited the family temple of the Ambanis to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. Then the couple exchanged the rings with much zest and enthusiasm. Anant’s family members also gave a surprise dance performance which was led by his mother Nita Ambani.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for quite some time now. While Anant currently leads the energy business of Reliance Industries, Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.