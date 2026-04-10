Anant Ambani celebrates birthday in Jamnagar with Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor; cuts cake with wife Radhika. Watch

Anant Ambani recently celebrated his 31st birthday in Jamnagar, with close friends from the industry in attendance, including Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor. Several videos from the celebration have surfaced online, showing Anant cutting a book-themed cake alongside his wife Radhika Merchant and father Mukesh Ambani. The cake featured text highlighting Anant’s new venture, Vantara University.

For the celebration, Anant opted for a navy blue T-shirt, while Radhika wore an orange salwar suit. In one of the videos, Ranveer Singh is seen in a suit, clapping for the birthday boy, while Janhvi Kapoor stands beside her close friend Radhika.

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In another clip, Janhvi Kapoor is seen hugging Anant, while her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also spotted at the venue in an all-white outfit. Actor Varun Dhawan was among the attendees as well.

As part of the celebrations, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant participated in a ritual where soil and water collected from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari were brought together during the foundation ceremony of Vantara University. Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan also took part in the ritual.

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The cake also highlighted the vision of the upcoming Vantara University, emphasising the idea that “nature will meet knowledge,” with a focus on wildlife education and conservation. Radhika’s sister was also seen participating in the festivities, as the family, along with other dignitaries, pledged their commitment to wildlife conservation.

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Earlier, Anant had also hosted a feast for animals at Vantara and other shelters, ranging from cattle to elephants, with videos of the initiative going viral online. The Ambani family had additionally organised Maha Prasadam for devotees at the Jagannath Temple.

Meanwhile, actors like Salman Khan took to their social media handles to share special birthday wishes, along with some rare glimpses. Sharing a playful picture with Anant Ambani, Salman Khan wrote: “Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo… yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega … long live my younger brother Anant… dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul.”