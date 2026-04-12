Anant Ambani birthday celebration: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh groove to Kailash Kher’s ‘Bam Lahiri’ song. Watch 

In a new video doing rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Nita Ambani, and others were seen dancing to Kailash Kher's song 'Bam Lahiri.'

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 12, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Anant Ambani birthday celebration: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh groove to Kailash Kher's 'Bam Lahiri' songAnant Ambani birthday celebration: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh groove to Kailash Kher's 'Bam Lahiri' song
Make us preferred source on Google

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani turned 31 on April 10. To mark the occasion, the family hosted a star-studded bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, attended the celebration. In one of the videos circulating on social media, several celebrities were seen grooving to Kailash Kher’s songs.

In the clip, Kailash Kher is seen performing his popular track “Bam Lahiri” as guests enjoy the moment. Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Veer Pahariya, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, among others, were seen dancing and fully immersed in Kher’s live performance.

While Shah Rukh Khan wore a black outfit, Gauri Khan opted for a simple grey suit. The event featured several musical performances, with Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor even taking part in garba.

Also Watch – Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan join Ambanis for bhajan session; Janhvi Kapoor performs Garba

Several other videos of celebrities immersing themselves in the bhajan sandhya had earlier gone viral online.

Anant Ambani also got lovely wishes from his friends and family members. Actor Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a most heartwarming picture with Anant. He wrote in the caption, “Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega long live my younger brother Anant dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul (Listen to this, if your memory is weak then write it down: this man will lift the whole country too. Long live my younger brother Anant, an Ambani of both heart and mind. Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii, a pure soul) (sic).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) 

Shah Rukh Khan also had the sweetest wish for Anant Ambani on his 31st birthday. He wrote in an Instagram Story, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 12: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments