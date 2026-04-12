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Anant Ambani birthday celebration: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh groove to Kailash Kher’s ‘Bam Lahiri’ song. Watch
In a new video doing rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Nita Ambani, and others were seen dancing to Kailash Kher's song 'Bam Lahiri.'
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani turned 31 on April 10. To mark the occasion, the family hosted a star-studded bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, attended the celebration. In one of the videos circulating on social media, several celebrities were seen grooving to Kailash Kher’s songs.
In the clip, Kailash Kher is seen performing his popular track “Bam Lahiri” as guests enjoy the moment. Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Veer Pahariya, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, among others, were seen dancing and fully immersed in Kher’s live performance.
While Shah Rukh Khan wore a black outfit, Gauri Khan opted for a simple grey suit. The event featured several musical performances, with Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor even taking part in garba.
Also Watch – Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan join Ambanis for bhajan session; Janhvi Kapoor performs Garba
Several other videos of celebrities immersing themselves in the bhajan sandhya had earlier gone viral online.
🚨 SHAHRUKH KHAN And RANVEER SINGH DANCING ON BHOLENATH SONG 🚨
Ambani’s dropped another video where Shahrukh Khan , Ranveer Singh, and other celebrities Dancing on Kailash Kher Performance 🔥🗿
Wait For SRK and Gauri dance together. https://t.co/SI6fsqJ4KW pic.twitter.com/F0SQB6Gk0V
— Jeet (@JeetN25) April 11, 2026
Anant Ambani also got lovely wishes from his friends and family members. Actor Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a most heartwarming picture with Anant. He wrote in the caption, “Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega long live my younger brother Anant dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul (Listen to this, if your memory is weak then write it down: this man will lift the whole country too. Long live my younger brother Anant, an Ambani of both heart and mind. Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii, a pure soul) (sic).”
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Shah Rukh Khan also had the sweetest wish for Anant Ambani on his 31st birthday. He wrote in an Instagram Story, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.”