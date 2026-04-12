Anant Ambani birthday celebration: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh groove to Kailash Kher’s ‘Bam Lahiri’ song. Watch 

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani turned 31 on April 10. To mark the occasion, the family hosted a star-studded bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, attended the celebration. In one of the videos circulating on social media, several celebrities were seen grooving to Kailash Kher’s songs.

In the clip, Kailash Kher is seen performing his popular track “Bam Lahiri” as guests enjoy the moment. Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Veer Pahariya, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, among others, were seen dancing and fully immersed in Kher’s live performance.