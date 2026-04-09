Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh steals the show, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan land in Jamnagar for celebration

As Anant Ambani celebrates his 31st birthday in Jamnagar, Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, have joined the celebrations.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiApr 9, 2026 07:36 PM IST
Salman Khan Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani birthday bashSalman Khan and Ranveer Singh attend Anant Ambani's birthday bash. (Photo: Salman Fanpage, Harshdeep Kaur/Instagram)
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Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebration: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st birthday on April 10. Ahead of the special day, several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill, have joined the Ambani family for the celebrations.

Ranveer Singh steals the show at Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration

Ranveer Singh, who is fresh off Dhurandhar’s success, seems to be having a great time in Jamnagar. On Wednesday, the actor happily posed for the paparazzi when he arrived at the Jamnagar airport. Later that evening, singer Harshdeep Kaur shared a photo with Ranveer from an event. Lauding the actor, Harshdeep wrote, “Every time I meet this man, he exudes the same love and energy. His aura, his warmth, his hug… make you feel so special. An Absolute Gem! Love you, Ranveer Singh, more power to you!”

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21 LIVE Updates: Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Ranveer Singh’s film ‘outstanding’

 

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A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic) 

In another video, Ranveer Singh is seen singing “Dooba Dooba Rehta Hu Aankhon Mein Teri” along with singer Mohit Chauhan.

 

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A post shared by Mankeet Singh (@mankeet_singh) 

Other celebrities at Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration

While Salman Khan debuted a new look as he arrived in Jamnagar, his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma have also joined the celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan is attending the festivities as well, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan.

 

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A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

 

 

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A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) 

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan joins Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Ranveer Singh for a star-studded birthday bash, watch videos

Ananya Panday, Orry, Agastya Nanda, Kriti Sanon, and several others have also flown to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations. Shehnaaz Gill was also present at a blood donation camp organised as part of the celebrations.

 

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A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) 

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Dhurandhar, was also recently spotted at the Jamnagar airport.

 

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A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) 

On Wednesday, a Sufi concert was held in Jamnagar, where A. R. Rahman also performed. Harshdeep Kaur shared a picture with the music maestro on Instagram.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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