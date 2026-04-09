Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh steals the show, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan land in Jamnagar for celebration

Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebration: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st birthday on April 10. Ahead of the special day, several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill, have joined the Ambani family for the celebrations.

Ranveer Singh steals the show at Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration

Ranveer Singh, who is fresh off Dhurandhar’s success, seems to be having a great time in Jamnagar. On Wednesday, the actor happily posed for the paparazzi when he arrived at the Jamnagar airport. Later that evening, singer Harshdeep Kaur shared a photo with Ranveer from an event. Lauding the actor, Harshdeep wrote, “Every time I meet this man, he exudes the same love and energy. His aura, his warmth, his hug… make you feel so special. An Absolute Gem! Love you, Ranveer Singh, more power to you!”