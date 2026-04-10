Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan join Ambanis for bhajan session; Janhvi Kapoor performs Garba. Watch

Lately, social media has been flooded with celebration videos from the birthday bash of Anant Ambani, who recently marked his 31st birthday in Jamnagar. Several A-listers from the film industry took time out to be part of the celebrations. One of the videos that quickly went viral showed him cutting a book-themed cake alongside his wife Radhika Merchant and father Mukesh Ambani. The cake featured text highlighting Anant’s new venture, Vantara University.

Now, another clip from the celebrations has surfaced online, drawing attention for its spiritual tone. In the nearly 30-second video, members of the Ambani family and their guests are seen participating in a bhajan session as they prayed to Lord Krishna. The clip opens with Nita Ambani, hands folded, swaying to the bhajans. It then offers glimpses of Radhika Merchant seated next to Veer Pahariya, both immersed in the moment, along with Mukesh Ambani doing the same.