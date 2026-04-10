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Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan join Ambanis for bhajan session; Janhvi Kapoor performs Garba. Watch
In a new viral clip, the Ambani family can be seen praying to Lord Krishna, with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Gauri Khan joining them.
Lately, social media has been flooded with celebration videos from the birthday bash of Anant Ambani, who recently marked his 31st birthday in Jamnagar. Several A-listers from the film industry took time out to be part of the celebrations. One of the videos that quickly went viral showed him cutting a book-themed cake alongside his wife Radhika Merchant and father Mukesh Ambani. The cake featured text highlighting Anant’s new venture, Vantara University.
Now, another clip from the celebrations has surfaced online, drawing attention for its spiritual tone. In the nearly 30-second video, members of the Ambani family and their guests are seen participating in a bhajan session as they prayed to Lord Krishna. The clip opens with Nita Ambani, hands folded, swaying to the bhajans. It then offers glimpses of Radhika Merchant seated next to Veer Pahariya, both immersed in the moment, along with Mukesh Ambani doing the same.
Ranveer Singh can also be seen in the video, seated beside Nita Ambani, with folded hands, appearing deeply absorbed in the spiritual atmosphere. The clip further captures Gauri Khan and her youngest son, AbRam Khan, as they too seem immersed in the prayers. Towards the end of the video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen performing Garba, with Ranveer Singh joining in shortly after, adding an energetic note to the otherwise serene gathering.
🚨 SHARUKH KHAN , RANVEER SINGH, JANHVI KAPOOR BHAJAN JAMMING 🚨
Shahrukh Khan family , Ranveer Singh , Salman Khan and many other celebrities enjoying Bhajan and doing garba at Anant Ambani Birthday celebration 🤯.
Only Ambani’s can do this 🗿 pic.twitter.com/ij5AtGymAz
— Jeet (@JeetN25) April 10, 2026
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Shah Rukh & Salman Khan wish Anant Ambani
Meanwhile, actors like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan took to their social media handles to share special birthday wishes for Anant Ambani, along with some rare glimpses. Sharing a playful picture with Anant, Salman wrote: “Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo… yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega … long live my younger brother Anant… dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul.”
SRK also took to X to wish Anant, writing, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.”