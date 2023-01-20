Inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ring ceremony: Sara Ali Khan fangirls over Deepika Padukone, see pic

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peak into Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ring ceremony. Sara posted a beautiful picture with Deepika Padukone and also dropped a sweet message for her. Sharing a photo on her Instagram stories, Sara wrote, “@deepikapadukone you’re just #1 in every way.” While most of the actors arrived in white, Deepika ditched the colour and was sporting a red saree.

Sara also dropped pictures with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Ananya Pandey and wrote in the caption, “All white, All night.” Fans in the comment section loved Sara’s all-white look. One of the fans wrote, “I seriously don’t have enough words to compliment you.” Others complimented Ananya and called her ‘rocking beauty’.

The who’s who of Bollywood was spotted at the grand celebration. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Deepika, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan among others made a stylish entry. Shah Rukh refused to pose for the cameras and instead Gauri and Aryan Khan struck a perfect mother-son pose.

Salman arrived with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Katrina Kaif was also clicked at the venue looking stunning in an all-white outfit. Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday also stopped and posed for the cameras. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neetu Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiran Rao, Shreya Ghoshal and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the celebration.