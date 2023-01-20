scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ring ceremony: Sara Ali Khan fangirls over Deepika Padukone, see pic

Sara Ali Khan gave her fans a sneak peak into Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ring ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ring ceremonyThe who's who of Bollywood attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ring ceremony.
Listen to this article
Inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ring ceremony: Sara Ali Khan fangirls over Deepika Padukone, see pic
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peak into Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ring ceremony. Sara posted a beautiful picture with Deepika Padukone and also dropped a sweet message for her. Sharing a photo on her Instagram stories, Sara wrote, “@deepikapadukone you’re just #1 in every way.” While most of the actors arrived in white, Deepika ditched the colour and was sporting a red saree.

Sara also dropped pictures with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Ananya Pandey and wrote in the caption, “All white, All night.” Fans in the comment section loved Sara’s all-white look. One of the fans wrote, “I seriously don’t have enough words to compliment you.” Others complimented Ananya and called her ‘rocking beauty’.

Also Read |Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani perform on ‘Wah Wah Ramji’ with their family at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement. Watch
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The who’s who of Bollywood was spotted at the grand celebration. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Deepika, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan among others made a stylish entry. Shah Rukh refused to pose for the cameras and instead Gauri and Aryan Khan struck a perfect mother-son pose.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...

Salman arrived with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Katrina Kaif was also clicked at the venue looking stunning in an all-white outfit. Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday also stopped and posed for the cameras. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neetu Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiran Rao, Shreya Ghoshal and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the celebration.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 21:56 IST
Next Story

11 sandalwood trees stolen from Delhi zoo

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close