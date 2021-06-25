Anand Tiwari gets hitched to Angira Dhar, shares photo

Actor-director Anand Tiwari on Friday announced that he has tied the knot with Bang Baaja Baaraat actress Angira Dhar. Sharing a click from his wedding ceremony on Instagram, Anand revealed that he married Angira on April 30 this year.

Anand captioned the wedding photo, “On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you.”

As soon as Anand Tiwari shared the photo, Ayushmann Khurrana, Konkona Sen Sharma, Karan Tacker, Sumeet Vyas, Ananya Panday, Amol Parashar, Sayani Gupta, Sharvari, Aisha Ahmed, apart from Harshdeep Kaur and Saba Ali Khan Pataudi congratulated the newlyweds.

While Ayushmann wrote, “Wow congratulations you two!”, Amol commented, “Uiii dadaaa. WHAT A SURPRISE! Congrats @anandntiwari @angira.” Ananya posted, “Awwww yay!!!!! Congratulations.”

Angira Dhar, who has films like Love per Square Foot and Commando 3 to her credit, shared another photo on her Instagram handle where she and Anand are caught in a candid moment.

Anand Tiwari, who is known for starring in films like Udaan, Aisha, Go Goa Gone, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and Chhapaak, last helmed 2020’s hit web show Bandish Bandits. He made his directorial debut with Love per Square Foot, starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar.