Anand Gandhi’s next is on a pandemic

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi, who has bankrolled movies like Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, is writing his next film, Emergence.

Emergence has been in development for the last five years. It follows four scientists, as they race against a deadly pandemic to save the world from devastation.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gandhi has made some revisions.

Gandhi said, “Earlier we had planned to give information about the nature of a pandemic through the film. Now that we all know what it’s like to be in the midst of one, I don’t have to educate the audience about its nuances. So, we have had to make some changes in the script.”

He added, “I can directly take the audience to the understanding of host behaviour manipulation of a parasite. The idea that our microbiome informs our behaviour is better understood now than ever before. I want to use a pandemic setting as a deeper investigation into the nature of human identity and social behaviour.”

Anand Gandhi had earlier expressed his desire to cast Irrfan Khan in Emergence. Due to the untimely demise of the actor, Gandhi now has plans of approaching Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, “It is unfortunate that I took so long to write it. I wish Irrfan could have been a part of it. Sushant is a dear friend, and I always work on the assumption that he will be part of what I create. I also have Australian actor Hugo Weaving in mind. Most importantly, I also need four women actors for the principal cast.”

Initially set in 2020, the filmmaker has now decided to set the story in 2025. Emergence is set to go on floors next year.

