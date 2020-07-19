Anand Gandhi unveils poster of his upcoming film Emergence

Anand Gandhi has been researching for Emergence since 2015. (Photo: PR handout) Anand Gandhi has been researching for Emergence since 2015. (Photo: PR handout)

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi on Sunday released the first poster of his upcoming project, Emergence, as a treat for his fans on the seventh anniversary of his debut feature, Ship of Theseus.

Emergence, which is set in the post-pandemic world, has been in development for five years now. It follows four scientists, as they race against a deadly pandemic to save the world from devastation.

The filmmaker said the idea of confluence of mankind and environment triggered the conception of Emergence.

Poster of Anand Gandhi’s new film Emergence. (Photo: PR handout) Poster of Anand Gandhi’s new film Emergence. (Photo: PR handout)

“How do you know where you end, and where your environment begins. With this idea as the central question, I started writing Emergence in 2015. After 5 years of intensive research and writing, the project is now ready for production. It’s the ultimate distillation of all my life’s epiphanies and insights,” Gandhi said in a statement.

The filmmaker had earlier said that he would have to make changes in the script considering the world is witnessing the coronavirus pandemic.

“Earlier we had planned to give information about the nature of a pandemic through the film. Now that we all know what it’s like to be in the midst of one, I don’t have to educate the audience about its nuances. So, we have had to make some changes in the script,” Gandhi told indianexpress.com at the time.

The director’s debut movie, Ship of Theseus, starring Neeraj Kabi, Sohum Shah and Aida El-Kahsef, won the best feature film honour at the 61st National Film Awards in 2014.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd