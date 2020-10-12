Anand Gandhi: Tumbbad is an allegory for the horror of patriarchal power centers

Tumbbad released on October 12, 2018. (Photo: Amazon Prime, Eros Now)

On this day, two years ago, Anand Gandhi and Rahi Anil Barve’s critically acclaimed Tumbbad released in theatres. Touted as India’s first period horror movie, the Sohum Shah-starrer went on to earn several accolades for its performances, direction, storytelling as well as cinematography.

On Tumbbad’s second anniversary, its co-writer and creative director Anand Gandhi explained how the feature is a one-of-a-kind horror allegory.

“For centuries, men have automatically been granted social privilege, control of property, and moral authority by just the virtue of their birth. The patriarchal system has granted some the power to incessantly violate even the most fundamental rights of the ones excluded from the system because of their gender or their caste. In some cases, people commit horrors upon the victims of their oppression. Tumbbad is an allegory for the horror of patriarchal power centers (Sarkar) run by a toxic mix of consumerism (the foreign goods), greed (the gold), and intoxication (the opium). It’s the story of a patriarch claiming his position of authoritarian power lost to his bastard-hood so he can own, control and oppress just like his biological father he once hated.”

Apart from Sohum Shah, Tumbbad also featured Ronjini Chakraborty, Deepak Damle, Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date in pivotal parts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd