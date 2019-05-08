You’re my guiding star: Anand Ahuja to Sonam Kapoor on first wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor got married to longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 last year. Today, as the couple completes one year of marriage and three years of togetherness, Anand has penned down his feelings for wife Sonam.

Sharing a series of ‘shoefies’ on Instagram, Ahuja wrote, “Some of my favorite #shoefies w my 🐰(scroll 👉🏼 to see our first one ever) … I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these…. ”

He added, “Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together – nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better… to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you’re wrong … and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears – not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my ♥️ @sonamkapoor .. you’re my guiding star! ⭐ …#everydayphenomenal !”

Sonam and Anand’s grand wedding became the buzz of the tinsel town last year. The celebrations went on for three days and witnessed the coming together of who’s who of the Hindi film industry. Since then, both Sonam and Anand have shared several candid clicks from their dreamy wedding and have not shied away from expressing love for each other.

The Veere Di Wedding actor spoke about Anand and her wedding at length to fashion magazine Vogue. Recalling her first date with Anand, she shared, “I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game… That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life. He apparently knew the first time we spoke on the phone… It was just so easy.”

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan.