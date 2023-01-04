Anand Ahuja shares happy family portrait featuring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Vayu from their vacation. See here

Actor Sonam Kapoor‘s husband Anand Ahuja has shares glimpses of how he and the Kapoor family are spending good family time together in the new year. Anand, on Wednesday morning shared a set of pictures and videos from their vacation and wrote, “the past 10 days 🙏🏼🧿 … Grateful and wish everyone a happy & fulfilling New Year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Anand has shared a picture where he and Sonam are posing with the actor’s brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and in one picture he’s seen training with Sonam. In one video, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor, both new grandparents, are seen welcoming Sonam’s son Vayu. Anand is also seen taking a dip in a swimming pool. The family appears to be on a holiday together.

Reacting to the pictures, a lot of social media users have poured their love for the family. One person, commenting on the family’s ace fashion sense, wrote, “I love this streetwear yet prep family ❤️,” another person wrote, “Vacation with Family is Always a Blessing♥️🤗.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

After the arrival of their son Vayu, Sonam and Anand are experiencing family bliss. Earlier, this week, Sonam had shared a couple of pictures of Anand cradling their baby as he walked in the woods. She had reflected on the year that went by and wished her followers a happy new year. She had written, “My two Leos. My whole 🌍 . Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. 🧿 #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023.”

Responding to Sonam’s post, Anand had commented, “Sweeeeetest. Best role model & inspiration for our little Vayu. You amaze me everyday @sonamkapoor 😍😍❤️❤️.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony attended by their friends and family members. The couple welcomed their first born, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August last year. On the work front, Sonam has the Sujoy Ghosh thriller Blind in the pipeline.