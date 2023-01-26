scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Anand Ahuja is missing Sonam Kapoor and Vayu, drops a beautiful unseen picture

Sonam Kapoor held son Vayu close in a new picture shared by Anand Ahuja on social media.

sonam kapoorAnand Ahuja is missing Sonam Kapoor and their son Vayu. (Photo: Anand Ahuja/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor’s husband and businessman Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and dropped an adorable picture of Sonam and their son Vayu. Anand, who is missing his wife and son, dedicated the poem ‘On Children’ written by Khalil Gibran.

 

Anand posted a beautiful picture of Sonam carrying Vayu in her arms and dedicated the poem in the caption. Few lines of the poem read, “Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself. They come through you but not from you, And though they are with you yet they belong not to you. You may give them your love but not your thoughts, For they have their own thoughts. You may house their bodies but not their souls, For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow, which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams.” 

 

He added, “I read this years ago and have always remembered it. Saved it so I could always refer to it and now so grateful to put it into practice w @sonamkapoor … missing you both too much. #VayusParents.” Sonam reacted in the comment section and said, “Love you so much.”

Sonam and Anand welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. The actor is currently working on Blind, which is being directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey, among others.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 16:37 IST
