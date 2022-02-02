Anand actor Ramesh Deo dies at 93

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. He was 93. His son, director Abhinay Deo told indianexpress.com, “He passed away due to heart attack around 8.30 pm tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93.”

Ramesh Deo was known for appearing in films like Anand, Aap Ki Kasam, Mere Apne among others. He was seen in supporting roles in popular Hindi films like Khilona, Rampur Ka Lakshman, Kora Kagaz among others.

Actor Ramesh Deo passed away at 93 (Photo: Express Archives) Actor Ramesh Deo passed away at 93 (Photo: Express Archives)

Ramesh and his wife Seema played on-screen husband and wife in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand where he played the role of Dr Prakash Kulkarni.

His first role in a Hindi film came in Rajshri Productions’ 1962 film Aarti. In Jeevan Mrityu, he played a rare negative role and received a lot of praise for it. In recent years, he appeared in films like Jolly LLB, Ghayal Once Again.

Ramesh did a lot of work in Marathi cinema and Marathi theatre as well. His breakthrough role in Marathi cinema was in 1956’s Andhala Magto Ek Dola.

Actor Ramesh Deo with wife Seema Deo. (Photo: Express archives) Actor Ramesh Deo with wife Seema Deo. (Photo: Express archives)

Ramesh is survived by his actor-wife Seema and his sons – Abhinay and Ajinkya. Abhinay has directed Hindi films like Delhi Belly, Blackmail. Ajinkya, on the other hand, is a well-known actor in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Talking about his father in a 2018 interview, Abhinay told Mumbai Mirror, “I feel so blessed to have parents like mine who are not just inspiring public figures but inculcated in us the right values. I wasn’t launched by my father, that was never an option. I had been told early on that I would have to work really hard for every opportunity and I’m happy for it.”