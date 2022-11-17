Adipurush dragon scene featuring Saif Ali Khan is recreated by independent artist, netizens say ‘better VFX than the original’

The Om Raut directorial Adipurush’s teaser was released on October 2 and it has received a lot of backlash for its subpar and poor VFX with fans tagging it as a ‘big disappointment’. Few days after the teaser was released, an independent artist by the name, GFX Ghost aka Prakash Kumar, recreated Saif’s entry scene on the dragon which has gone viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Kumar (@gfx_ghost01)

Prakash took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he created the scene on Blender and wrote, “I created a Dragon scene in blender.” When comparing the recreation’s end result to the original, fans and audience have concluded that it is better than the teaser. One of the fans wrote, “Bro tera number de adipurush ke director ko bhejta hu.” Others said, “What you done seems far more better than adipursh one,” and “you alone can create better vfx than this movie.”

What a beauty it is❤️ it’s not a simple thing to do this is in one night… Hats off to the video editor — Abhinav (@Abhinav78275538) November 16, 2022

The makers recently announced that they have decided to give the teams extra time to work on the visual experience after receiving a lot of negative feedback.

They shared the note and wrote, “Jai Shri Ram. Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is wha t keeps us going. – Om Raut. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023.”

Apart from the amateur CGI, fans have also criticised Saif’s look as Raavan. Reacting to the criticism, Raut had told News18, “We have seen only 95 seconds of the teaser. I say this again, we are taking all the notes. I guarantee that nobody will be disappointed.”