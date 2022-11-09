scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

An ‘exhausted but happy’ Priyanka Chopra returns to Los Angeles after her India trip

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to promote her hair care product. She had returned to the country after a gap of three years.

Priyanka Chopra has returned to Los Angeles after her quick trip to India. The actor shared the update on her Instagram handle. In an Instagram story, the global icon shared that her whirlwind tour of her motherland has left her ‘exhausted but happy.’

Priyanka had returned to India after a gap of three years to promote her hair care product Anomaly. During the promotions, she also made some time for her work related with UNICEF India. Priyanka was seen interacting with young girls from Uttar Pradesh. She even shared a post about the same on her social media with a caption that read, “These teenagers, especially the girls, are so inspiring. The situations they have dealt with in their young lives are so impossible to digest, but they picked themselves up and fought to remove themselves from the cycle of poverty and abuse that they are in.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix: Resurrections. She currently has the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, the Bollywood road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the Russo Brothers Amazon series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, in her kitty.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra: ‘Have spent long time being secondary to men, now women need to have agency’

A while ago, Priyanka had shared an update about Jee Le Zaraa while speaking with Bollywood Hungama. The actor said, “When (the movie goes on floors) don’t ask me. I am shooting a movie with my friends, and when you do that, it’s just not work, it’s creative fun. Hopefully we shoot it next year.”

Jee Le Zaraa will also mark actor-filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair. Farhan has previously helmed Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don: The Chase Begins, and Don 2: The King is Back. Don 2 released in 2011.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 04:42:05 pm
