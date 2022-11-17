An amused Kriti Sanon has the perfect response to paps’ question, ‘Aapka partner nahi hai?’. Watch

Kriti Sanon, who recently made heads turn at the Elle Awards held on Wednesday in Mumbai, caught paparazzi’s attention when she turned up alone to pose at the function. She was asked by the photographers about her partner. “Aapka partner nahi hai (You don’t have a partner)?” they asked her.

Kriti looked amused, smiled and retorted, “Toh kya hua?” (So how does that matter?), and then she continued to pose for the media. Kriti was seen wearing a shiny blue gown with a thigh-high slit that she had paired with some matching heels.

Kriti also shared photos from the event where she was awarded the title of ‘Star Performer of the Year.’ The caption read, “#ELLEStarPerformerOfTheYear Thank you @elleindia for the love and honor. #Mimi. Sometimes all one needs is someone who believes in one’s potential! Can’t thank you enough #Dinoo for always pushing me to do better, for believing in me and for giving me this beautiful film that I’ll cherish all my life. ❤️ @laxman.utekar sir for making Mimi come alive in me &for answering my 10000 questions! And mom dad Nups.. you guys are the reason I’m here..I feel blessed that i get to do what I absolutely love doing every single day of my life. Act, create, entertain!”

The awards night was also graced by the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor. While Janhvi channelled Elsa from Frozen, Kartik looked dapper in a suit. Deepika looked her usual stunning self in a white tulle skirt.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Akshay Kumar box office dud Bachchhan Paandey. She has Bhediya, Ganpath, Shehzada and Adipurush in the pipeline.