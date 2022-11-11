An Action Hero trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat’s quirky cat-and-mouse thriller spoofs stardom

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana would hope for a career reset with the upcoming film An Action Hero, in which he plays a movie star caught in an action film plot in real life. Ayushmann previously described the film as a ‘disruptive genre-breaker’. An Action Hero arrives after a string of disappointing releases for the once-unbeatable star.

Drawing from the 90s Hollywood hit Last Action Hero, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, An Action Hero is not only set up as a thriller but also a commentary on the fickle nature of stardom — including a mention of the current volatile times where Bollywood stars often find itself at the receiving end of the public wrath.

A chase sequence teased in the trailer is laced with humour, with both Ayushmann and Jaideep Ahlawat’s antagonist (who believes that Ayushmann’s character was responsible for his brother’s death) in top form. Jaideep previously played a ‘villainous’ sort in a similar chase-oriented set-up in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Anirudh Iyer, who has assisted on films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, has written the story, while Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay.

Ayushmann is best known for socially relevant family dramas like Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, but recent efforts to achieve the same level of success have failed. Ayushmann’s films have been struggling at the box office in the post-pandemic era; Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, and the recent Doctor G all underperforming, despite generally positive response.

The film’s poster showed Ayushmann’s character posing heroically in front of a movie poster, teasing the film’s self-referential tone. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie was previously described as a “slick action and offbeat satire.” An Action Hero is produced by Aanand L Rai, who is otherwise known for his small-town dramas. The film will be released in theatres on December 2.