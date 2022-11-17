scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

An Action Hero song Jehda Nasha: Ayushmann Khurrana’s groovy moves with Nora Fatehi leave fans surprised. Watch video

An Action Hero song Jehda Nasha dropped on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'dancer side'.

ayushmann khurrana, nora fatehi, jehda nashaAyushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi have come together for Jehda Nasha.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero will delve into the life of a superstar, who gets involved in a criminal case. And with a star involved, how can the film not have a peppy dance number? On Thursday, the makers of An Action Hero dropped the song “Jeda Nasha”, featuring Ayushmann and Nora Fatehi.

A recreated version of Amar Jalal Group and Faridkot’s “Nasha”, “Jehda Nasha” opens with Ayushmann stepping into a set, with Nora joining him. What follows is a smooth dance routine as the actors groove to the track. While we all have been witness to Nora’s dancing skills, Ayushmann leaves everyone surprised with his moves.

The song, as readers would know, gained popularity recently, especially after it hit Instagram reels. While Tanishk Bagchi has recreated the track, the vocals for the song are by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani and Harjot Kaur.

Also Read |Ayushmann Khurrana on doing An Action Hero: ‘A genre-breaker for me’

Fans seem to be quite impressed by “Jehda Nasha”. A fan wrote in the comments section of the music video, “The more you will hear the song, the more you will fall for it, this song deserves all the love and appreciation!” Others complimented Ayushmann as they posted comments like, “I didn’t expect this type of dance from Ayushman, he is moving like water on the stage, just amazing.” and “Ayushman totally killed it with his moves and nora was slaying as always.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, and Dream Girl, said An Action Hero is possibly his first film without a social message. “It is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social-comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride,” the actor told reporters recently at a press meet.

Video |Inside Saif Ali Khan’s palatial Pataudi Palace with high ceilings, old family pictures and lush green lawns

“This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about,” Ayushmann added.

Apart from Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora will also feature in an item song in An Action Hero. The Anirudh Iyer directorial, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to hit cinema halls on December 2.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:16:10 pm
Next Story

Connect teaser to be unveiled on Nayanthara’s birthday, makers reveal the release time: ‘It’s time to scream’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

saif ali khan
Rare photos from Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement