An Action Hero song Jehda Nasha: Ayushmann Khurrana’s groovy moves with Nora Fatehi leave fans surprised. Watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero will delve into the life of a superstar, who gets involved in a criminal case. And with a star involved, how can the film not have a peppy dance number? On Thursday, the makers of An Action Hero dropped the song “Jeda Nasha”, featuring Ayushmann and Nora Fatehi.

A recreated version of Amar Jalal Group and Faridkot’s “Nasha”, “Jehda Nasha” opens with Ayushmann stepping into a set, with Nora joining him. What follows is a smooth dance routine as the actors groove to the track. While we all have been witness to Nora’s dancing skills, Ayushmann leaves everyone surprised with his moves.

The song, as readers would know, gained popularity recently, especially after it hit Instagram reels. While Tanishk Bagchi has recreated the track, the vocals for the song are by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani and Harjot Kaur.

Fans seem to be quite impressed by “Jehda Nasha”. A fan wrote in the comments section of the music video, “The more you will hear the song, the more you will fall for it, this song deserves all the love and appreciation!” Others complimented Ayushmann as they posted comments like, “I didn’t expect this type of dance from Ayushman, he is moving like water on the stage, just amazing.” and “Ayushman totally killed it with his moves and nora was slaying as always.”

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, and Dream Girl, said An Action Hero is possibly his first film without a social message. “It is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social-comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride,” the actor told reporters recently at a press meet.

“This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about,” Ayushmann added.

Apart from Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora will also feature in an item song in An Action Hero. The Anirudh Iyer directorial, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to hit cinema halls on December 2.