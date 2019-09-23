Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou welcome baby boy Andreas

Amy Jackson on Monday announced via Instagram that she has delivered a baby boy. This is Amy’s first child with her fiance and London-based businessman George Panayiotou. The new parents have named their son Andreas.

Amy took to her Instagram account and shared a click from the hospital bed where we can see George planting a kiss on her forehead as the 2.0 star is holding onto her newborn. She captioned the image as, “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas”

Amy Jackson had earlier revealed that her soon-to-arrive baby was a boy. She had shared a video from her baby shower, in which she announced, “It’s a boy.” Amy captioned the post: “We’re having a…”

Amy and George got engaged on January 1 this year. The 27-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in March.