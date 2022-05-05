Amy Jackson spotted holding hands with Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick, fans ask ‘are they a couple?’

Indian actor Amy Jackson has been spotted with American actor Ed Westwick, known for playing Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, and fans are suspecting that they might be a couple. In photos being circulated on social media, Amy and Ed are out on a stroll and are holding each other’s hands.

One of the fans asked in the comments section, “Are they a couple?” In response, the fan account commented, “They didn’t make it official yet, but yes they are.”

Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. Her other film appearances include Singh Is Bliing, Ekk Deewana Tha. Ed shot to fame after he played a teenage millionaire Chuck Bass in the popular series Gossip Girl. He was recently seen in the Netflix series White Gold, which ended in 2019.

In 2017, Ed was accused of rape by multiple women, which he denied in a lengthy Facebook post. Ed shared a note on Twitter with the caption, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Amy welcomed her son Andreas in 2019 with then-fiance George Panayiotou. Amy and George got engaged in January 2019 and while the news of their break up has not been announced, it seems like the couple called it quits.