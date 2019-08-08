Embracing my body and bump: Amy Jackson on dealing with pregnancy

Amy Jackson, who is in her eighth month of pregnancy, is happily embracing her body and everything that comes with the phase. The 2.0 actor took to her official social media accounts and shared a click flaunting her baby bump. Through its caption, she updated her fans about her mental and physical state and how she was enjoying the last weeks of her pregnancy.

“Embracing my pregnancy – stretch marks, weight gain and everything inbetween. This photo represents motherhood and I’m proud of what my body is capable of. Women are amazing!!!!,” read the caption along with Jackson’s picture which she shared on Twitter.

Embracing my pregnancy – stretch marks, weight gain and everything inbetween. This photo represents motherhood and I’m proud of what my body is capable of. Women are amazing!!!! pic.twitter.com/LgvyS7TTLS — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) August 7, 2019

Amy Jackson, who is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou, announced her pregnancy in March this year. She had recently also shared a picture and note about how she was dealing with pregnancy cravings. “Game Face. the battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym OR eat a bowl of honey #cravings #26weekspregnant | GYM every/ most of the time. @aloyoga always,” she wrote.

Here are some photos shared by mom-to-be Amy Jackson on Instagram.

Jackson had made her relationship with George Panayiotou official in January with a picture flaunting a giant diamond ring. The two later threw an engagement bash in London in May.