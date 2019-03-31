Amy Jackson announces her pregnancy on Mother’s Day

Actor Amy Jackson is pregnant. The actor announced the news on Instagram on Sunday. She posted an adorable photo of herself and her fiance George Panayiotou with a caption that read, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day couldn’t be more perfect… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one ❤️”

The pregnancy announcement comes a few months after her engagement with George. Amy got engaged to partner George Panayiotou on New Years. She posted a photo flaunting her engagement ring, which she captioned as “1st January 2019 – The start of our new adventure in life 🌈 ✨ I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world❤️.”

As per reports, Amy and George have been dating since 2015. Multi-millionaire businessman George is the son of British property developer Andreas Panayiotou and the founder of The Ability Group. The Panayiotous own a chain of luxury hotels that include names like Hilton, Park Plaza, Double Tree, etc.

On the work front, Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. She also did a television series called Supergirl. She was seen as Saturn Girl in the American show.