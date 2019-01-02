Amy Jackson gets engaged to George Panayiotou

Amy Jackson announced her engagement to boyfriend George Panayiotou, while wishing her fans on the New Year. The two are currently on a vacation in Zambia, South Africa. 2.0 actor Amy shared the good news on her Instagram account. In the click, she was also seen flaunting the diamond ring. She wrote along, “1st January 2019 – The start of our new adventure in life 🌈 ✨ I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world 💍❤️.”

Amy, who was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, also shared photos from the jungle safari that she was seen enjoying with George.

Before ringing in 2019 together, Amy and George had also celebrated Christmas. Sharing the clicks from the festival, Amy wrote along, “Merry 💋mass ❤️ First Christmas in our new home with family and friends like family ✨🙏🏼 Thankyou @penny_toumbas @88ga @hga003 #DREAMTEAM 👩🏻‍🍳.”

See all the latest photos of Amy Jackson with her fiance George Panayiotou:

A few friends of Amy also wished the couple after their engagement, and the same was shared by the actor in her Instagram stories.

As per reports, Amy and George began dating since 2015. Multi-millionaire businessman George is the son of British property developer Andreas Panayiotou and the founder of The Ability Group. The Panayiotous own a chain of luxury hotels that include names like Hilton, Park Plaza, Double Tree, etc.

Amy Jackson began her modelling career at the age of 16 and went on to win the Miss Teen World competition in the year 2009. She made her acting debut with director AL Vijay’s Tamil film Madrasapattinam. Amy has done movies in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. She was a part of films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Gethu, Thangamagan and Theri.

Amy had recently opted out of the south remakes of Queen due to her Hollywood commitments. She was tapped to play a key role that was done by Lisa Haydon in the original Hindi film Queen. She appeared in the role of Imra Ardeen in Supergirl.