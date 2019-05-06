Toggle Menu
Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou celebrate engagement in Londonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/amy-jackson-george-panayiotou-engagement-party-bash-photos-videos-pregnant-5712909/

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou celebrate engagement in London

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou had their engagement bash in London in the presence of family and friends. The two are expecting their first child, as Amy had announced her pregnancy in March this year.

Amy Jackson engagement photos george Panayiotou
Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou have reportedly been dating since 2015. (Photo: Aasif Ahmed, Amy Jackson/Instagram)

Mom-to-be Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou celebrated their engagement on Monday in London. The 2.0 actor announced the news on her Instagram account. Sharing a photo, Amy wrote, “The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thankyou to all our amazing friends and family who made it sooo special ✨❤️ so much love ❤️✨ (Yiayia doing the Greek traditions for us☺️).”

Several videos and photos have also been shared by the actor and her friends in their Instagram stories.

Check out some photos from Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou’s engagement bash:

Amy Jackson engagement dance Amy Jackson engagement album  Amy Jackson george engagement Amy Jackson engagement pregnant Amy Jackson engagement husband Amy Jackson engagement Amy Jackson engagement pictures  Amy Jackson engagement bash

Amy, who is expecting her first child with George, announced her pregnancy in March this year. Posting an image flaunting her baby bump, she wrote, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one ❤️”

Advertising

Amy Jackson had made her relationship with George Panayiotou official in January with a picture flaunting a giant diamond ring.

Amy and George have been dating since 2015. Multi-millionaire businessman George is the son of British property developer Andreas Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson, who was last seen in Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, also did a television series called Supergirl. She was seen as Saturn Girl in the American show.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IFTDA urges Godrej to make Raj Kapoor museum at RK Studios site
2 Neena Gupta to star in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi
3 Bharat is a perfect Salman Khan thaali: Ali Abbas Zafar