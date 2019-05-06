Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou celebrate engagement in London

Mom-to-be Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou celebrated their engagement on Monday in London. The 2.0 actor announced the news on her Instagram account. Sharing a photo, Amy wrote, “The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thankyou to all our amazing friends and family who made it sooo special ✨❤️ so much love ❤️✨ (Yiayia doing the Greek traditions for us☺️).”

Several videos and photos have also been shared by the actor and her friends in their Instagram stories.

Check out some photos from Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou’s engagement bash:

Amy, who is expecting her first child with George, announced her pregnancy in March this year. Posting an image flaunting her baby bump, she wrote, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one ❤️”

Amy Jackson had made her relationship with George Panayiotou official in January with a picture flaunting a giant diamond ring.

Amy and George have been dating since 2015. Multi-millionaire businessman George is the son of British property developer Andreas Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson, who was last seen in Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, also did a television series called Supergirl. She was seen as Saturn Girl in the American show.