Monday, June 06, 2022
Amy Jackson and boyfriend Ed Westwick make it Instagram official, see photos

Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have finally made their relationship Instagram official as they treated fans to photos from their holiday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 6, 2022 9:12:33 am
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared photos from their holiday on Instagram.

After keeping fans guessing about their status for weeks, Indian actor Amy Jackson and American actor Ed Westwick have finally made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ by sharing super cosy photos of themselves. While Amy posted a selfie of herself and Ed holding each other, Ed shared a picture of them sitting on a bench.

As per their Instagram stories, the couple seem to be vacationing in Spain and even attended a music concert. In a video shared by Ed, the two were seen exploring the city together on a scooter.

Rumours of Amy Jackson dating Ed Westwick, who is best known for playing Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, gained steam after they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Last month, a photo of Amy and Ed holding each other’s hands during a stroll in London made fans believe that they are, in fact, dating.

Ed Westwick shared this picture on his Instagram story. Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted taking a stroll in London.

Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. Her other film appearances include Singh Is Bliing, Ekk Deewana Tha. Ed shot to fame after he played a teenage millionaire Chuck Bass in the popular series Gossip Girl. He was recently seen in the Netflix series White Gold.

In 2017, Ed Westwick was accused of rape by multiple women, which he denied in a lengthy Facebook post. Ed shared a note on Twitter with the caption, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

While working in Bollywood, Amy Jackson briefly dated Pratiek Babbar. Amy then got engaged to George Panayiotou in January 2019. The couple welcomed their son Andreas in September 2019. While Amy and George have not confirmed their split, they seem to have moved on.

