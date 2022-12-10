Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick look quite a pair at Red Sea International Film Festival, see photos

Looks like Amy Jackson and her new boyfriend actor Ed Westwick of Gossip Girl fame are getting inseparable. The couple was once again seen together at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Earlier, there were dating rumours about the couple which was confirmed by Amy around August, when she shared a picture with Ed.

It is said that the two met each other last year at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2021, and now, they have come together again for this year’s edition.

In the pics, Amy Jackson looks stunning in a black gown and Ed looked slick in a unique casual wear. They were also clicked at the closing ceremony of the film festival, where Amy was seen in a black and white attire, while Ed chose to wear a black tux.

Here are the pics:

After many dating rumours, the couple confirmed their relationship by making a public appearance in London at the National Film Awards 2022.

Before dating Ed, Amy was engaged to British businessman George Panayiotou. The two were engaged for a long time and they welcomed a son named Andreas in September 2019. For reasons unknown, Amy split with George and she deleted all her Instagram photos with him.

Amy, who is known for acting in Indian films, made her debut in Madarasapattinam. She then went on to act in I, Singh Is Bling, Theri, Ekk Dhewana Tha, Gethu, and Thanga Magan. On the other hand, Ed Westwick is known for playing the main role named Chuck aka Charles Bass in Gossip Girls.