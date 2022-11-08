Amul India dedicates latest post to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl. See photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6. As family, friends and fans sent out warm wishes to the new parents and their child, Amul India also dedicated a special topical to them.

On Monday, the food company shared a sketch of Alia and Ranbir and their daughter in a typical ‘Amul’ avatar, sitting in the hospital bed. The words ‘Alia Bhetti’ was printed on the picture, and ‘ Utterly Daughterly Delicious’ in the footnote. The photo also used the lion family sketch that Alia had shared while making the joyful announcement.

Fans were also quite impressed with the post and its intricate details. “It’s the Lion family picture behind them for me❤️❤️,” wrote one user, while another added, “You guys are the best ad makers ever!” As many dropped congratulatory messages, a few also criticised the team for shifting their attention from national issues to celebrity posts.

Alia Bhatt posted a photo of a lion and lioness with their cub to announce their daughter’s birth, writing, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, among others, congratulated the couple.

While there’s been much speculation about what Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have named their newborn baby girl, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor kept silent on the subject despite repeated requests for a comment, or a hint. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their baby girl in Mumbai earlier this week.

Neetu visited Alia at the hospital yesterday and was asked about the name for the child. She answered, “Abhi nahin (not now).” She was also asked about Alia’s health and she answered, “Fine, absolutely fine.”