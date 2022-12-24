scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

People warned Neena Gupta she will never be a lead actress because of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, reveals Masaba Gupta: ‘It turned out to be true’

Amruta Subhash and Huma Qureshi opened up about their concerns of getting typecast as mothers in Bollywood.

masaba gupta, neena guptaMasaba Gupta spoke about Neena Gupta's journey in Bollywood. (Photo: Netflix)
Actors Masaba Gupta, Amruta Subhash, and Huma Quershi opened up about getting typecast in Bollywood after playing specific roles. The actors said that they were advised not to portray mothers in movies and also added that OTT had changed the game by allowing them to experiment with a variety of characters and genres.

In a new Pinkvilla interview, Masaba opened up about her mother Neena Gupta having experienced something similar back in the day, and said, “When she said yes to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, everyone told her, ‘If you do this film and play the role of a funny girl, you will never be a lead actress,’ which turned out to be true. Badhaai Ho was the film in which she played the lead role at the age of 60.”

Amruta said, “When I did Gully Boy, everyone told me don’t do it, it’s the biggest risk and mistake because you are playing mother to someone who is your age. I did not know OTT would happen. After OTT, I got to play a seductress bar dancer.” In Gully Boy, Amruta played the role of Razia Ahmed, the mother of Ranveer Singh’s character. She is around half-a-decade older than him. 

 

Huma agreed and said that she is sick of people telling her not to play the role of a mother because she might get typecast. “I was told ‘don’t do it’ when I was doing Maharani.” She said that people advised her against playing a mother to three children. 

Also read |The 5 best Hindi movies of 2022 that you probably missed: Gems that prove Bollywood was doing just fine while you were distracted by Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Amruta also recalled the time when she interviewed Deepti Naval and revealed that the latter also faced a similar problem back in the day. The actor said that because Deepti had no other options, she almost stopped doing films because she did not want to get typecast. 

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 11:04:54 am
