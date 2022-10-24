scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan avoids paparazzi as he arrives for Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash; Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn make glamorous entrance

The latest Diwali party, hosted by filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra, saw the presence of many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor among others.

Nysa DevgnNysa Devgn and Janhvi Kapoor arrive for Amritpal Singh's bash (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood celebrities have been kept busy by the endless stream of star-studded Diwali bashes in the past week. The latest party, hosted by filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra, saw the presence of many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor among others. While several celebrities posed for papparazi, Shah Rukh entered the venue in a car with black curtains.

See the photos:

Nysa Devgn Nysa Devgn at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aryan Khan Aryan Khan at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Aishwarya Rai at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani Kiara Advani at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhavana Pandey Bhavana Pandey at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor dressed in a glitzy saree. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan with Ananya Panday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan’s car arrives at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash.

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wave at papparazi.

 

Janhvi Kapoor arrives at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash.

Several other celebrities hosted Diwali bashes in the past week, including Manish Malhotra, Anand Pandit, Kriti Sanon and Ramesh Taurani.

