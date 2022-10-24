Shah Rukh Khan avoids paparazzi as he arrives for Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash; Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn make glamorous entrance

Bollywood celebrities have been kept busy by the endless stream of star-studded Diwali bashes in the past week. The latest party, hosted by filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra, saw the presence of many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor among others. While several celebrities posed for papparazi, Shah Rukh entered the venue in a car with black curtains.