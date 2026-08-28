‘Amrita Singh traumatised me’: Orry addresses feud with Sara Ali Khan, says it made him stronger

Once close friends, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, had an ugly fallout earlier this year, in the aftermath of which the latter often took potshots at Sara, her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh, and her brother, up-and-coming thespian Ibrahim Ali Khan. Orry once even went as far as to claim that Amrita severely traumatised him and asserted that he would bury the hatchet only if she apologised.

Recently, Orry addressed their feud again, claiming that the trauma she inflicted on him shaped who he is and helped him become stronger. Describing the period he endured it as “a very low and dark time,” Orry noted that those experiences made him the thick-skinned person he is today.

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‘A very dark time’: Orry recalls when Amrita Singh ‘traumatised’ him

“Back in 2021, when Amrita Singh traumatised me, it was a lot. I don’t think I have been through something like this. It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell,” he said during a conversation with Pinkvilla.

“People were like, ‘You will get through this; you are strong.’ I was like, ‘I don’t need that much strength.’ Then I realised, nothing really affects me anymore. Nothing really makes me sad. I think that trauma actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure. The amount of hate I used to get initially never affected me,” Orry added.

Thanking Amrita Singh for her behaviour, the social media personality said, “Sometimes, I know people are insulting me; I am supposed to be affected. I get it; I just don’t. I guess that really differentiates me with a lot of people who puff up because they can’t really handle the pressure and the public opinions. So I guess, in some way, I should thank her (Amrita) because if she didn’t put me through that then, I wouldn’t have gotten through it after and then I was put into a test on Khatron Ke Khiladi, you can see my mental strength there.”

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Responding to the question of what actually happened between them, Orry kept his answer short and ambiguous, revealing almost nothing. “Honestly, bad things happen to bad people. I am gonna leave it at that,” he said.

From college ‘best friends’ to bitter fallout

However, this wasn’t their equation a few years ago. Praising Sara’s work ethic, Orry had once described her as a dedicated actor both on and off the screen. He even called Sara “a strong, independent woman just like her mom.” During a 2023 AMA session on Reddit, he also recalled how the two became friends.

“Let me tell you something about Sara Ali Khan: we were best friends in college. Ew, I know, right? And then suddenly we drifted apart overnight after we graduated. But suddenly came back together during lockdown, where we were attached at the hip, and people would say ‘inseparable.’ Shortly after, I moved to the UK to farm (yes, that’s true), and she stayed in India to pursue her career in acting. I guess, when I came back, we were both different people with different motivations and ambitions, on different wavelengths, but 100 per cent still dear old friends. There has never been a phone call that she has not picked up of mine and vice versa,” he wrote.

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Orry added, “I can with whole confidence say, that girl eats, breathes and drinks acting as a career. It is the only thing she is passionate about, and it’s on her mind 24×7. She is a full-time actor, on screen and off, and you have to reward her for that. And just like her mom, she is a strong, independent woman and does not do anything to please anyone.”

‘If Amrita Singh were to apologise…’

However, things changed after Orry shared a reel on social media taking a dig at Sara, leading her and Ibrahim Ali Khan to unfollow him on Instagram.

In an interview with Hindustan Times shortly afterwards, Orry said, “I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother (Amrita) put me through, and I just don’t think I can do that anymore. If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future.”

During an appearance on Elvish Yadav’s podcast later, Orry even called Ibrahim Ali Khan “besharam“ (shameless). However, neither the sibling duo nor their mother has addressed the controversy yet.

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Disclaimer: This article covers a publicised celebrity feud involving personal claims of emotional distress. The statements and details shared are based on social media posts and interviews and have not been independently verified. This content is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be taken as professional advice.