‘Amrita Singh abused me, Sara Ali Khan fake’: Orry says he’ll take revenge on them

Social media influencer-turned-reality show star Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, has been very vocal about his fight with Sara Ali Khan. Orry unfollowed Sara earlier this year and revealed that her mother, Amrita Singh, was the reason behind it. He had even revisited an incident from 2021, where he revealed that Sara’s mother left him traumatized. Now, in a conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their vlog Double Date, Orry spoke about his fallout with Sara and revealed she disappeared at a time when he needed her the most.

During a conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Orry recalled unfollowing Sara Ali Khan and her mother during a game segment. He later said he has publicly discussed the matter and shared, “Her mother scolded me a lot, so I unfollowed her too. You asked me if there are fake friendships. Sara has been like a childhood friend; we were friends from college and 10 years after that. I was there for her through so much; we were in Goa when she landed in a big case, and I stood by her. In life, at one time when she had to be there for me, she disappeared. In that moment, I felt so bad.”

Also Read: ‘Amrita Singh traumatised me’: Orry addresses feud with Sara Ali Khan, says it made him stronger

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He further shared, “She didn’t even call me once to check on me, and I thought that when she was going through hell, and her life was falling apart, everyone told me to drop her and not get caught up. I stood by her side, took care of her, her mother, and brother. The time I stood there for them, then the tables flipped, and she just had to be there for me one time, and she couldn’t even call. When I unfollowed her this year, I felt that if I pretended to be friends with her today, whatever she did or the abuses her mother threw at me, or said things about me to everyone, it would make that okay. So I couldn’t stay friends with her; I never got an apology.”

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In that same segment, Orry shared that he believes in taking revenge. He shared, “I hold a grudge, and I hold it for years. And I plot revenge; I am very confrontational. You will think that if you hurt me today and I do nothing, I don’t wait for Karma. I will plot the revenge myself; it might take years to play out, but it will come when you are least expecting it. If you hurt me, I will hurt you back and balance the scales myself. I will attack all my enemies.”

Orry on Amrita Singh

Earlier this year, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Orry spoke about how Amrita Singh had traumatized him. He had shared, “Back in 2021, when Amrita Singh traumatised me, it was a lot. I don’t think I have been through something like this. It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell. People were like, ‘You will get through this; you are strong.’ I was like, ‘I don’t need that much strength.’ Then I realised nothing really affects me anymore. Nothing really makes me sad. I think that trauma actually made me strong enough when I became a public figure. The amount of hate I used to get initially never affected me.”

Sara Ali Khan with Orry. Sara Ali Khan with Orry.

Back in 2023, during an Ask Me Anything session, Orry recalled how he and Sara became friends. He shared, “Let me tell you something about Sara Ali Khan: we were best friends in college. Ew, I know, right? And then suddenly we drifted apart overnight after we graduated. But suddenly came back together during lockdown, where we were attached at the hip, and people would say ‘inseparable.’ Shortly after, I moved to the UK to farm (yes, that’s true), and she stayed in India to pursue her career in acting. I guess, when I came back, we were both different people with different motivations and ambitions, on different wavelengths, but 100 per cent still dear old friends. There has never been a phone call that she has not picked up from me and vice versa.”

In the Pinkvilla interview, Orry had also shared an incident about Sara pushing a girl off the chair at a party, and he taking the blame for it.

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On the work front, Orry was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where he emerged as the second runner-up, and Sara Ali Khan was recently seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer.