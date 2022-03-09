Amrita Rao had a ‘secret vivah’ in 2014, she did not want the news of her marriage to ‘hamper her career’

Vivah actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol have been narrating the story of their courtship through their new YouTube show Couple of Things. In the latest episode of the show, the couple revealed that they actually got married secretly in 2014, two years before they announced it to the world.

Calling it their ‘secret vivah’, Amrita and Anmol shared that he had already asked her to marry him a few times but Amrita kept putting it off. Amrita explained that at the time, social media wasn’t as prevalent as it is today so it was hard to battle against potential rumours that could arise after the news of her marriage. She recollected that in 2013, when Anmol asked her to get married, she was not keen as it could hamper her career. “I said if we get married now, this news could hamper my career because of the industry we work in… Today, there is social media to put your thoughts across but it wasn’t so common back then. It was very easy for people to spread rumours that she is married now, there won’t be any fan following now, all those kinds of things. So, thinking that, I didn’t want to take the step of getting married.”

Anmol heard her and suggested that they get married secretly and Amrita was immediately on board. Anmol said, “I suggested if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, why can’t we do a secret vivah?”

Anmol suggested “If we can keep our relationship under wraps for 4-5 years, why can’t we get married secretly?” This solved all their problems. Anmol was keen on getting married to the love of his life, and Amrita did not want to risk telling the world that she was married.

The couple planned an intimate wedding and did not even have many extended family members at the ceremony. In fact, Anmol’s cousins were not even a part of it. Towards the end of the video, the couple declared that they got married on May 15, 2014 but announced it in 2016. Amrita and Anmol had previously shared that they had a Konkani wedding.

Much like other Bollywood couples, they have never shared photographs from their big day. Amrita and Anmol said that they will be sharing the photos of their wedding in the next episode of Couple of Things.