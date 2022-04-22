Amrita Rao, husband RJ Anmol open up about pregnancy struggle: ‘We lost a baby through surrogacy’

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol, in the new episode of their YouTube series — Couple of Things — have opened up about their four-year pregnancy struggle and how they have lost a baby in an surrogacy attempt.

The couple has shared intimate details about their relationship and matters that affect married couples quite candidly in their series. In the last episode Amrita spoke about her struggle with anxiety.

In the episode that dropped on Thursday, Amrita and Anmol shared how they have struggled for four years before they became parents to a baby boy Veer, last year. The synopsis of the episode reads: “Ek baar phir se…For the 1st Time, we are Opening Up ! This time sharing with you, our Journey to Pregnancy…2016 to 2020, this journey had Many Roadblocks …How did we face all of them ? here it is ! this was not IPL ….this was a TEST Match.”

Amrita shared, “For three years, we were going in and around the gynac’s clinic.” The two also shared how they tried several methods to conceive including surrogacy, IUI (Intrauterine insemination), IVF (In vitro fertilization), homeopathy and ayurveda. Amrita then shared that after they realised that they were having issues conceiving naturally, they first tried IVF. After a failed attempt, they were suggest to opt for surrogacy.

Amrita recalled how she reacted when she learned about the option of surrogacy. She shared, “Frankly I was like ‘hann hann mujhe pregnant nahi banna padega na, theek hai (It is okay, if don’t get pregnant right)’.” She added, “Of course, there are many factors that the baby will get a lot of qualities of that surrogate mother and not what the original mother can give to the baby.”

Anmol said their doctor had asked him to go ahead with surrogacy only if they both were sure about the process, more so because Amrita’s body was healthy to conceive a baby. Here, Amrita added, “When they looked up the scans they were like ‘Dude, this is perfect’, they actually used this term.”

Anmol then went on and recalled the time when he got a call from the doctor informing him that the surrogate mother was pregnant and “the baby has a heartbeat”. He then also shared that a few days later they were informed that they lost the baby. Anmol said, “It still breaks my heart.” Amrita added, “Aspiring parents, I don’t think you need to be so emotional… this is not in our hands.”

Amrita and Anmol then shared how they tried IVF once again after giving surrogacy a try, but failed. He said, “Every time the nurse used to come to give me those hormonal shots I used to hate it. They were painless but I used to hate it,” said Amrita. She added, “After that, I decided not to do IVF again.”

The couple then recalled how they visited a temple and an ayurvedic doctor. Anmol shared, “I was getting all these rashes on my face. Every time I had these my skin used to burst with the rash and I used to tell the doctor that the medicines aren’t agreeing with me.”

Amrita, then shared how after several attempts, she didn’t know if they should even try for a child anymore. She shared, “Baccha karna chahiye bhi ya nahi (Should we even have a child)? Will we be able to bring up babies with the hectic lives we have? Zaroori hai ya nahi (Is it necessary)?” Anmol added he started thinking they will not have a baby. The couple then went for a holiday to Koh Samui in Thailand.

The couple then shared how delighted they were when Amrita finally conceived. She said, “In March 2020, I felt kuch toh horaha hai yaar (I am experiencing something).” After doing blood tests, on Mach 11, 2020, the couple was informed that they were pregnant. Amrit and Anmol welcomed their son Veer in November 2020.

On the work front, Amrita Rao who rose to fame for films like Vivah with Shahid Kapoor, Main hoon Na with Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan was last seen in Thackeray (2019) along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.