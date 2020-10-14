Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are expecting their first child

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after dating for almost seven years. (Photo: Instagram/rjanmol)

Amrita Rao will soon embrace motherhood as she is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol. The actor recently confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror after a photo of the couple taken outside a doctor’s clinic went viral on social media.

In the photo, Amrita was seen sporting a very visible baby bump.

While admitting that she is pregnant, Amrita Rao confessed that the news has still not completely sunk in. She said, “I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do.”

The Vivah actor said that she is enjoying this new phase of her life with partner Anmol. “It’s like reliving our childhood,” she added.

Amrita also spoke about bringing up a child in this atmosphere of chaos and uncertainty. The actor stated that they had not planned the pregnancy and that it just happened organically.

Amrita Rao tied the knot with RJ Anmol on May 15, 2016, after dating him for almost seven years. They exchanged wedding vows at a low-key ceremony which was attended by their family members and close friends.

Amrita has starred in films like Ishq Vishk, Jolly LLB, Deewaar, Main Hoon Na and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. She also featured in the TV show Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, which aired on &TV.

RJ Anmol is currently seen as the host of Colors TV show Jammin.

