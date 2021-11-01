Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol celebrate son Veer’s first birthday with epic family photo: ‘Happy birthday to us’

Amrita Rao on Monday celebrated the first birthday of son Veer. Amrita and husband RJ Anmol welcomed Veer in 2020. Sharing a photo on her social media platforms, Amrita wrote, “VEER turns 1 & so do we as Parents. Happy Bday to Us. We seek your Love n Blessings.” The photo shows a perfect moment captured between Anmol, Amrita and their son. This is not the first time when Anmol and Amrita have shared photos of their child. They have been sharing cute moments as parents with their fans via social media platforms.

VEER turns 1 & so do we as Parents ❤️ Happy Bday to Us 🤗

we seek your Love n Blessings 🙏#Veer pic.twitter.com/oPGlj2mOUs — AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) November 1, 2021

In August, Amrita celebrated 9 months of becoming parents and penned a note on how her son has taught her and her husband so much.

“First those 9 months you were inside me & today you complete 9 months in our arms! In these 18 months of our friendship you have taught Anmol & me SO MUCH every single day. The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean, and ofcourse putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics. As much as we wait for you to fall asleep to breathe a bit of freedom but the joy to see you after you wake up is, trust me, double,” she wrote, adding, “Hopefully the friendship in this journey will always rule our equations.”

Anmol and Amrita revealed their son’s name via a statement in which the actor opened up on why she choose ‘Veer’ as his name. “Anmol and I are both very patriotic and the name ‘Veer’ was his first choice. I loved it almost immediately,” said Amrita.

At present, both Amrita and Anmol are giving a sneak-peek of their love life with Couple of Things. The show will reveal how a radio jockey and a Bollywood star fell in love with each other. “This Show is very close to Anmol and My heart. We have lived a Mills & Boon kinda Fairytale Love’ Story & we hope we can present it to you in the Same Exciting manner. We Need Your FULL SUPPORT Coz it’s Time To Spread Some Love,” Amrita expressed.

The first episode of the show aired on October 25.