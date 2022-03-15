Amrita Rao reveals she had a ‘secret vivah’ in 2014 with RJ Anmol: ‘He asked me to quit my career and I was completely shattered’

RJ Anmol and Bollywood actor Amrita Rao recently revealed details about their ‘secret vivah’ which took place in 2014. In a video on their YouTube channel Couple of Things with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao, the duo is seen speaking candidly about how much care they had to take while organising the wedding ceremony.

In the video, Anmol revealed that because they had to keep the wedding a secret so as to not interfere with Amrita’s career prospects, the actor had to do her own make-up, hair and costume. The RJ also revealed that a yellow kurta and blue jacket which he bought from Fab India was his wedding attire, which cost him merely Rs 2,500.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Amrita Rao had shared that prior to their marriage, RJ Anmol had asked her to quit work so that they could focus on having a blissful personal life.

“At that point, Anmol could see I was declining some huge movie offers only because I wasn’t comfortable doing kissing scenes and lovemaking sequences on screen. Hence, he thought it was the right time to focus on exploring a beautiful personal life and tying the knot. He did ask me to quit my career and I was completely shattered,” Amrita said.

However, a couple of days later, Anmol thought over things and had a change of heart, Amrita stated in the interview.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy in November 2020.