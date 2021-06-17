scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Amrita Rao offers ‘jal’ to Cristiano Ronaldo after his Coca Cola snub, asks ‘Wat’er you saying?’

Amrita Rao took to Instagram to share a few of the famous 'Jal lijiye' memes that feature Cristiano Ronaldo. The footballer recently replaced Coca Cola with water, wiping $4 billion off the brand's market value.

June 17, 2021 8:22:39 pm
ronaldo jal lijiye memesAmrita Rao is loving the Ronaldo 'Jal lijiye' memes.

When actor Amrita Rao worked on Sooraj Barjatya’s 2006 film Vivah, little did she know that her dialogue “Jal lijiye” would turn into a meme after 15 years. While the meme has been trending for a while now, it was recently resurrected after Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from his table at a Euro 2020 press conference and replaced it with water. “Agua (water),” he told the media.

Amrita recently took to Instagram to share the ‘Jal lijiye’ memes featuring Ronaldo.

Also Read |Amrita Rao‘s response to her ‘jal lijiye’ meme cracks up social media, husband RJ Anmol says ‘so naughty’
amrita rao memes Looks like Amrita has a sense of humour about her memes. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram) ronaldo memes The memes seem to have resurrected after Ronaldo’s recent move of promoting water over an aerated drink. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram) amrita rao jal memes Amrita Rao shared various memes on Instagram. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram) ronaldo memes coca cola The meme-fest continues. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram) amrita rao memes Seems like she is enjoying the hilarious memes. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

Amrita and her husband RJ Anmol welcomed their son Veer in November 2020. The new parents shared Veer’s first photo on Instagram in March.

Amrita rose to fame in the early 2000s with films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Welcome to Sajjanpur, amongst many others. She was last seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the 2019 film Thackeray.

