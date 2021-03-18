Amrita Rao, husband RJ Anmol reveal the first photograph of their newborn Veer: ‘Our world, our happiness’

Actor Amrita Rao and husband and RJ Anmol on Thursday morning released the first photo of their newborn, Veer. Born in November last year, Veer is seen sleeping alongside his parents in the said photograph.

RJ Anmol took to Twitter and shared the precious picture with his fans. The post caption read, “Our world, our happiness. Veer.”

Not too long ago, the duo had revealed the name of their child to the world. In a new statement, Amrita states why the pair wished to name their baby boy Veer. “Anmol and I are both very patriotic and the name ‘Veer’ was his first choice. I loved it almost immediately,” said Amrita.

The young couple has also been managing their schedules along with the new addition to the family with practically no outside help. Talking about the same, the actor said, “Balancing Veer with my work meetings; days are shorter, nights are longer, clothes shabbier…but being a first-hand mom is the only way to know your baby like no one else. I feel stronger, wiser and proud I took the challenge.”

After embracing motherhood, Amrita Rao is planning to make her comeback soon to the industry with a few commercials and a movie announcement.

Amrita Rao made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 movie Ab Ke Baras alongside Aarya Babbar. In the same year, she was seen in the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh in a cameo. But her breakthrough performance is regarded as the 2003 romantic drama Ishq Vishk, which launched the career of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. Amrita Rao was last seen in the 2019 Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray.