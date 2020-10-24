Amrita Rao: Feel blessed to be nine months pregnant during Navratri

Actor Amrita Rao recently shared the news of her pregnancy via social media. The actor has now shared another social media post where she shared that she feels blessed to be nine months pregnant during the auspicious month of Navratri.
“I feel blessed to witness my Nine’th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri !,” Amrita wrote alongside a video of her sporting a baby bump.
She added, “I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother’s and Mommy’s to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar’s that comes along with the territory of motherhood !! Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri #navratri2020.”
NAVRATRI AND NINE'TH MONTH !! My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri ! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself ! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe 🙏 as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar's that comes along with the territory of motherhood !! 💫🤱🤰🌟 Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri #navratri2020
Previously, Amrita had shared a photo with her husband RJ Anmol.
For YOU it’s the 10th Month… But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True … the Baby is Coming Soon 😃… An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families… … Thank you universe 💫 And thank you ALL Keep blessing 😌🙏… #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents
Amrita is best known for films like Ishq Vishk, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Vivah, Main Hoon Na, Satyagraha among others.
Amrita was last seen in the 2019 film Thackeray as Meena Thackeray, the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s titular character Bal Thackeray.
