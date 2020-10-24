Amrita Rao: Feel blessed to be nine months pregnant during Navratri

Amrita Rao recently shared the news of her pregnancy via social media. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

Actor Amrita Rao recently shared the news of her pregnancy via social media. The actor has now shared another social media post where she shared that she feels blessed to be nine months pregnant during the auspicious month of Navratri.

“I feel blessed to witness my Nine’th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri !,” Amrita wrote alongside a video of her sporting a baby bump.

She added, “I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother’s and Mommy’s to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar’s that comes along with the territory of motherhood !! Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri #navratri2020.”

Previously, Amrita had shared a photo with her husband RJ Anmol.

Amrita is best known for films like Ishq Vishk, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Vivah, Main Hoon Na, Satyagraha among others.

Amrita was last seen in the 2019 film Thackeray as Meena Thackeray, the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s titular character Bal Thackeray.

