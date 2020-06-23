scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
COVID19

Amrita Rao decides to forgo rent of tenants: Situation calls for me to help them

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao has decided not to take rent from her tenants during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2020 10:23:21 am
amrita rao coronavirus lockdown Amrita Rao says the pandemic is a dire situation for all. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao is trying to help her tenants during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has decided to forgo rent of her tenants for March, April, May, June and July as due to the lockdown, many are facing a financial crunch.

“Some of my tenants are in freelance professions like acting and cinematography. Such professions have no guaranteed monthly income. The pandemic is a dire situation for all and they decided to be safe with their families back home. I feel the situation calls for me to be understanding and help them in my best capacity,” the actor told IANS.

However, she mentioned that those who have a job should not use the lockdown situation as an excuse to not pay rent and “harass the landlords unnecessarily.”

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in Thackeray, a biopic on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

rana daggubati fiancee mihika bajaj pre-wedding celebration photos
Celebrations begin for bride-to-be Miheeka Bajaj

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement