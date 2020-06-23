Amrita Rao decides to forgo rent of tenants: Situation calls for me to help them

Amrita Rao says the pandemic is a dire situation for all. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram) Amrita Rao says the pandemic is a dire situation for all. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao is trying to help her tenants during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has decided to forgo rent of her tenants for March, April, May, June and July as due to the lockdown, many are facing a financial crunch.

“Some of my tenants are in freelance professions like acting and cinematography. Such professions have no guaranteed monthly income. The pandemic is a dire situation for all and they decided to be safe with their families back home. I feel the situation calls for me to be understanding and help them in my best capacity,” the actor told IANS.

However, she mentioned that those who have a job should not use the lockdown situation as an excuse to not pay rent and “harass the landlords unnecessarily.”

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in Thackeray, a biopic on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

