Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol introduce their son Veer

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol became proud parents on November 1. (Photos: RJ Anmol/Instagram)

Actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol have named their baby boy – Veer. The new parents took to their social media handles on Friday to give a sneak peek of their first child, who was born on November 1.

RJ Anmol shared a click of himself holding the fist of Veer, and captioned the image, “Hello World… Meet Our Son #Veer. He is lookin at his 1st BroFist 👊🏼 frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings 🙏🏼 ~Amrita Rao RJ Anmol~” Amrita also reshared her husband’s post.

Amrita Rao had revealed the news of her pregnancy in October. She wrote on social media, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month…But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True … the Baby is Coming Soon… An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families…Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing.”

Talking to indianexpress.com about being a father, RJ Anmol had shared that he and Amrita will welcome their child as a friend into their lives. “There are no preconceived ideas and I would prefer to cross the bridge when it comes. However, I think I am still a kid, and so is Amrita, so it’s going to be a new friend addition,” Anmol told us.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 2019 release Thackeray, while RJ Anmol is currently hosting Jammin, which airs on Colors TV.

