Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol blessed with baby boy

It's a boy for Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol. (Photo: Amrita Rao/Instagram)

Actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. The couple’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.”

Amrita shared the news of her pregnancy in October.

Sharing a photo of herself flaunting the baby bump, the Ishq Vishk actor wrote, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month…But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True … the Baby is Coming Soon… An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families…Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing.”

Earlier, talking about being a father, RJ Anmol said that he and Amrita will welcome their child as a friend into their lives.

“There are no preconceived ideas and I would prefer to cross the bridge when it comes. However, I think I am still a kid, and so is Amrita, so it’s going to be a new friend addition,” Anmol said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 2019 release Thackeray while RJ Anmol is currently hosting Jammin, which airs on Colors TV.

